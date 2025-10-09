$41.320.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine may receive additional F-16s from Belgium in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Belgium is considering transferring additional F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This became possible after the arrival of the first fifth-generation F-35 aircraft in the country, which will replace the older machines.

Ukraine may receive additional F-16s from Belgium in 2026

Belgium may transfer additional F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as the first fifth-generation F-35 aircraft, which will replace the older machines, have already arrived in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

It is noted that the new fighters were placed at Floren airbase, where they will enter service with the 1st Squadron and are expected to be ready to participate in rapid response operations by 2027.

Gradually, F-16s will be withdrawn from the Belgian Air Force and transferred to Ukraine.

EU pressure on Belgium to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine grows - FT08.10.25, 08:58 • 2692 views

The F-35s are supplied by the American company Lockheed Martin. Although the first aircraft were planned to be received in 2023, they were only delivered in 2024 — for pilot training in the USA.

The first F-35, intended directly for Belgium, left the factory in June this year (number FL009). The first batch consists of four aircraft.

According to media estimates, this opens up the possibility of transferring the first Belgian F-16s to Ukraine in 2026, which will allow strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force and increasing the number of combat sorties.

"This will strengthen the Ukrainian aircraft fleet, providing, for example, additional sorties," journalists suggest.

Air Force Commander on F-16, Mirage: actively operating in our airspace08.08.25, 09:03 • 15249 views

Vita Zelenetska

