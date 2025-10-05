MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 5, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet. This aircraft is a carrier of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
ATTENTION! All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off from "Savasleyka" airfield recorded
We remind you that on Sunday, October 5, at 03:34, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded possible launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. This happened after several Tu-95 aircraft took off in Russia, which may indicate a possible missile attack.
