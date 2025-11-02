Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: Russians launched MiG-31K Kinzhal carriers into the sky
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, November 2, a large-scale air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The reason was the take-off of a MiG-31K, a potential carrier of Kinzhal missiles.
ATTENTION! All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off detected
Recall
The Russian army launched 270 missiles at Ukraine in October, which is 46% more than in September. This is the highest monthly figure since the beginning of 2023.
