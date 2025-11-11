"Russian news is invented by spies": Romanian Foreign Ministry ridiculed Russian statements about thwarting operation to abduct MiG-31 by Ukrainians

$41.960.02
04:14 PM • 9070 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 16391 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 25022 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 19795 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 31390 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27453 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 20314 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23470 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25190 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27795 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 12756 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26508 views
Three regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoNovember 11, 11:00 AM • 8948 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25167 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13597 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 25026 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25190 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 31394 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27455 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 85504 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13624 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26536 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 56319 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 131763 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 135132 views
"Russian news is invented by spies": Romanian Foreign Ministry ridiculed Russian statements about thwarting operation to abduct MiG-31 by Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

Romanian Foreign Ministry representative Andrei Țerna commented on the FSB's statements about Ukraine and Great Britain's attempt to abduct a MiG-31 aircraft. He compared it to Soviet spy novels, calling it propaganda that conceals Russian aggression.

"Russian news is invented by spies": Romanian Foreign Ministry ridiculed Russian statements about thwarting operation to abduct MiG-31 by Ukrainians

Andrei Cernia, a representative of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reacted on Tuesday to statements by the Russian Federal Security Service, which accused Ukraine and Great Britain of attempting to hijack a MiG-31 aircraft to a NATO base, UNN reports with reference to Mediafax.

Soviet spy novels were not very brilliant, being propaganda exercises. Just like today, Russian news invented by spies. However, the reality is Russian aggression and the challenges that these stories with planes and spies try to hide.

— Andrei Cernia wrote on the X platform.

The MFA's reaction came after the Russian FSB announced the uncovering of a conspiracy by Ukrainian and British special services who allegedly tried to persuade Russian pilots to hijack a MiG-31 aircraft, equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, for three million dollars.

According to media reports, the Russian FSB stated that the aircraft was supposed to be directed to the NATO airbase in Mihail Kogălniceanu in Constanța County, where it could have been shot down by air defense systems.

Slovakia no longer investigates the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine, sees no criminal offense - media10.11.25, 15:37 • 4940 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
NATO
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Great Britain
Romania
MiG-31
Ukraine