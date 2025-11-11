"Russian news is invented by spies": Romanian Foreign Ministry ridiculed Russian statements about thwarting operation to abduct MiG-31 by Ukrainians

Andrei Cernia, a representative of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reacted on Tuesday to statements by the Russian Federal Security Service, which accused Ukraine and Great Britain of attempting to hijack a MiG-31 aircraft to a NATO base, UNN reports with reference to Mediafax.

Soviet spy novels were not very brilliant, being propaganda exercises. Just like today, Russian news invented by spies. However, the reality is Russian aggression and the challenges that these stories with planes and spies try to hide. — Andrei Cernia wrote on the X platform.

The MFA's reaction came after the Russian FSB announced the uncovering of a conspiracy by Ukrainian and British special services who allegedly tried to persuade Russian pilots to hijack a MiG-31 aircraft, equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, for three million dollars.

According to media reports, the Russian FSB stated that the aircraft was supposed to be directed to the NATO airbase in Mihail Kogălniceanu in Constanța County, where it could have been shot down by air defense systems.

Slovakia no longer investigates the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine, sees no criminal offense - media