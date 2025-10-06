Second group of Ukrainian police officers completes training in Estonia

Photo: RRA

Last week, 13 Ukrainian police chiefs underwent training in Estonia, where their Estonian counterparts shared their experience in law enforcement reform and modern management practices. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to Lõuna Prefect and project manager Vallo Koppel, the main goal of the courses is to improve the managerial and leadership competencies of Ukrainian police officers through the implementation of modern leadership principles.

Although we talk about the Estonian police reform and our value orientations, the real value of this program is in the dialogue with our Ukrainian colleagues. We transfer knowledge, but we also learn a lot ourselves, especially regarding working in crisis conditions. – Koppel noted.

The program included an overview of the transformation of the Estonian police, management reforms, the application of modern leadership principles, the development of organizational culture, internal security, and planning for further development.

Trump reacted to the invasion of Estonian airspace by Russian MiG-31s

The project will last two years: by 2027, six groups of Ukrainian police officers, a total of 84 senior and middle managers from the National Police of Ukraine, regional departments, and police academies, will complete it. This is the second such program conducted by the Police and Border Guard Board with funding from the Estonian Centre for Eastern Partnership.

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over brazen violation of airspace by three MiG-31s