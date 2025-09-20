Trump reacted to the invasion of Estonian airspace by Russian MiG-31s

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
06:48 PM • 7956 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 14528 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 15682 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 19510 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 31886 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23000 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30295 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37708 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59170 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47159 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 12531 views
Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligencePhotoSeptember 19, 02:15 PM • 8176 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 20155 views
Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: videoVideoSeptember 19, 04:12 PM • 4008 views
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing homePhoto07:12 PM • 8472 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 20180 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 31886 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30295 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59170 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 65071 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 19510 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 20180 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 12550 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 17036 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 19558 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
SWIFT

Trump reacted to the invasion of Estonian airspace by Russian MiG-31s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

US President Donald Trump commented on the invasion of Estonian airspace by three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, stating that he does not like it and it could become a big problem. He also announced negotiations on regaining control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

Trump reacted to the invasion of Estonian airspace by Russian MiG-31s

US President Donald Trump commented on the fact that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets invaded Estonian airspace. He told reporters about this, as reported by  UNN.

I need to look into this. I'll have a briefing soon, and I'll report more tonight or tomorrow. Overall, I don't like it. I don't like when things like this happen. This could become a big problem.

- he stated.

In addition, he said that Washington is negotiating with the Afghan side regarding Bagram Air Base. Trump wants to regain control over it.

The base was used for logistics, personnel deployment, and airstrikes against Taliban positions. American troops left it in 2021, and later the Taliban movement established control over it.

Recall

The incident occurred on the morning of September 20. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.

The country's government announced that it would initiate consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Taliban
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
MiG-31
United States
Estonia