Trump reacted to the invasion of Estonian airspace by Russian MiG-31s
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump commented on the invasion of Estonian airspace by three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, stating that he does not like it and it could become a big problem. He also announced negotiations on regaining control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.
US President Donald Trump commented on the fact that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets invaded Estonian airspace. He told reporters about this, as reported by UNN.
I need to look into this. I'll have a briefing soon, and I'll report more tonight or tomorrow. Overall, I don't like it. I don't like when things like this happen. This could become a big problem.
In addition, he said that Washington is negotiating with the Afghan side regarding Bagram Air Base. Trump wants to regain control over it.
The base was used for logistics, personnel deployment, and airstrikes against Taliban positions. American troops left it in 2021, and later the Taliban movement established control over it.
Recall
The incident occurred on the morning of September 20. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.
The country's government announced that it would initiate consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.