Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over brazen violation of airspace by three MiG-31s

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace that occurred on September 19, UNN reports with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the intrusion occurred over the Gulf of Finland, where three MiG-31 fighters of the Russian Federation entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

Russia has already violated Estonian airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today's intrusion, involving three fighters that entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen – said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

According to him, "Russia's increasingly large-scale testing of borders and growing aggressiveness must be met with a rapid increase in political and economic pressure."

The Estonian armed forces also reported the violation.

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.