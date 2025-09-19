$41.250.05
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 11266 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 17210 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 31842 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 50002 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44468 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65165 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44861 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52581 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 82258 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over brazen violation of airspace by three MiG-31s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation to express a protest regarding the violation of airspace on September 19. Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets were in Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes without permission.

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over brazen violation of airspace by three MiG-31s

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace that occurred on September 19, UNN reports with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the intrusion occurred over the Gulf of Finland, where three MiG-31 fighters of the Russian Federation entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

Russia has already violated Estonian airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today's intrusion, involving three fighters that entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen 

– said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

According to him, "Russia's increasingly large-scale testing of borders and growing aggressiveness must be met with a rapid increase in political and economic pressure."

The Estonian armed forces also reported the violation.

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
MiG-31
Estonia