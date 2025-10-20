An air raid alert was declared across Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31; KABs were recorded in Poltava Oblast

On Monday, October 20, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian MiG-31 aircraft. Also, for the first time, the use of KABs (guided aerial bombs) was recorded in the Poltava region, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the take-off of Russian MiG-31 aircraft, which are carriers of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, was recorded. The planes took off from the Savasleyka airfield near Nizhny Novgorod.

The Air Force also reported that Russians used KABs in Sumy, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions. In addition, some KABs flew from Kharkiv to Poltava region, which happened almost for the first time specifically in Poltava region.

Recall

On the night of October 20, Russians launched three ballistic missiles and 60 drones at Ukraine; 38 drones were neutralized, but there were hits from ballistic missiles and 20 drones in 12 locations.