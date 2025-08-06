$41.680.11
The whole truth about Epstein: US demands declassification of files of convicted sex offender — CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee demands that the Department of Justice disclose all Jeffrey Epstein files. Among those summoned for questioning are Hillary and Bill Clinton, as well as former attorneys general and FBI directors.

The whole truth about Epstein: US demands declassification of files of convicted sex offender — CNN

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee has issued a series of subpoenas to the Department of Justice and former high-ranking officials — including Hillary and Bill Clinton, as well as former attorneys general and FBI directors. The focus is on the Jeffrey Epstein case and demands for transparency regarding officials' connections to the convicted sex offender.

This is reported by UNN, citing CNN materials.

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee, led by Republican James Comer, has launched a large-scale investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case. Recently, the committee issued subpoenas for the interrogation of a dozen former high-ranking officials, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, as well as former attorneys general and FBI directors who held key positions during the active investigation of Epstein's activities.

Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein article19.07.25, 02:48 • 4918 views

In particular, Congress demands that the Department of Justice provide all available files on Epstein, including redacted names of victims, as well as disclose communications between former Biden administration officials and the Department of Justice.

While the Department is making efforts to identify and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein's and Ms. Maxwell's cases, it is crucial that Congress oversees the federal government's compliance with anti-sex trafficking laws in general and, in particular, the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.

- the committee's letters state.

Republicans insist that the public has a right to know who exactly had ties to Epstein and why many aspects of the case still remain classified.

Particular attention is focused on former US President Bill Clinton, who, according to civil lawsuits, repeatedly communicated with Epstein. Hillary Clinton is mentioned in connection with the fact that the nephew of Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, worked on her 2008 presidential campaign.

Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media06.08.25, 08:58 • 8960 views

The subpoenas cover the period from August to mid-October 2025. Former attorneys general, including Merrick Garland, William Barr, Loretta Lynch, and others, as well as former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, are to testify behind closed doors.

The committee believes that you possess knowledge and information relevant to its investigation

- they note in the letters.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has already questioned Maxwell in federal prison and is considering publishing the transcript of this interview. Maxwell, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison, is currently appealing her sentence to the US Supreme Court.

Democrats and Republicans equally seek transparency, although the political goals of both sides differ significantly. Johnson stated that he is giving the Trump administration time to declassify materials.

Recall

The scandal surrounding financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a prison cell in 2019 under unexplained circumstances, has caused a wave of public outrage in the United States for years.

His case involves dozens of influential people, including politicians, businessmen, and even members of royal families.

Along with Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, who, according to the investigation, helped recruit underage girls for sexual exploitation.

US prosecutor in Diddy and Epstein cases fired17.07.25, 09:36 • 5883 views

The current wave of interest in the so-called "Epstein files" arose after certain documents in the case were made public, but the names of key figures were censored.

The public and a number of US lawmakers demand full disclosure of information, and legal disputes regarding the legality of such subpoenas have been ongoing for years.

Recall

The US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail influential people and did not keep a "client list."

President Donald Trump expresses disappointment with how his administration is handling the uproar surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's affairs.

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bill Clinton
United States Department of Justice
Hillary Clinton
United States House of Representatives
Donald Trump
United States