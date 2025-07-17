US prosecutor in Diddy and Epstein cases fired

The US Department of Justice has fired federal prosecutor Maureen Comey, who handled cases against Jeffrey Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

It is unclear why Maureen Comey was fired from her job in the Southern District of New York, but sources at CBS, the BBC's US partner, confirmed her dismissal.

She is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, whom US President Donald Trump fired in 2017.

The US Department of Justice fires lawyers who worked on cases that angered the president, including a special prosecutor's investigation into Trump.

One source familiar with the situation told Politico that Comey, who had worked as a lawyer in the prestigious US Department of Justice office in Manhattan since 2015, received no explanation for her dismissal.

Her dismissal came amid a backlash from Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, head of the Justice Department, over the administration's handling of documents related to Epstein. "The convicted pedophile with good connections committed suicide in a New York prison while awaiting trial in 2019," the publication writes.

In February, Bondi seemed to indicate that she would publish a list of Epstein's clients, but last week she stated that there was no "incriminating list" and no additional documents would be disclosed.

Epstein did not blackmail influential people, there is no list of his clients: conclusion of the US Department of Justice and the FBI

On Wednesday, Trump lashed out on social media with his sharpest attack on supporters who claim that information about Epstein is being withheld, calling them "weaklings" and saying he no longer needed their support.

Comey's dismissal came after her prosecution team failed in its attempt to convict Sean Combs on the most serious charges brought against him for racketeering and sexual exploitation. This month, the rapper was found guilty on less serious charges.

Jury partially acquitted Diddy: human trafficking and racketeering charges dropped

According to ABC News, Trump privately expressed dissatisfaction with Comey's work in his administration.

Her father, James Comey, was recently questioned by the US Secret Service after posting (and then deleting) a photo of a seashell on Instagram, which federal officials said was interpreted as a call for violence against Trump. Earlier this month, it was reported that the US Department of Justice had launched an investigation into the former FBI director.

It was reported that the prosecution is studying Comey's statements in Congress in connection with the investigation into alleged Russian attempts to influence the 2016 White House elections. The investigation failed to establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump and the Kremlin.

The administration has been cleaning house among officials since the Republican president returned to office in January.

Last week, Bondi fired at least 20 employees who participated in two investigations by special prosecutor Jack Smith: into Trump's attempts to overturn the decision of his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and into alleged improper handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

A number of prosecutors who charged participants in the US Capitol riots, when Trump supporters stormed Congress, were also fired.

Three prosecutors in Capitol riot cases suddenly fired in US