Six years after the death of financier and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in a New York prison cell, the US Department of Justice and the FBI have reached a new conclusion.

The US Department of Justice and the FBI have no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, blackmailed influential people, kept a "client list," or was murdered.

He did not compile a list of famous politicians, Hollywood stars, and businessmen for whom he allegedly organized sex parties with underage girls - the investigators' report states.

Multimillionaire and prominent figure Jeffrey Epstein actually committed suicide in his New York prison cell in 2019.

Thus, the Trump administration is trying to definitively refute the widespread conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered in his cell six years ago because he was about to release the so-called "client list."

Democrats "guilty"?

In radical right-wing circles in the US and in Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement, it has been believed for years that Democrats are guilty of pedophilia on a large scale. Trump himself actively fueled conspiracy theories around Epstein during the last election campaign, promising to release his "client list" as president. After taking office, he appointed two MAGA influencers as director and deputy director of the FBI, who had long spread this theory on social media.

Earlier this year, MAGA influencers were disappointed after the release of Epstein's case files. The new findings of the investigators were met with skepticism on Sunday evening by some MAGA influencers.

Last month, Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being on Epstein's "list." Trump released a statement to Truth Social through Epstein's former lawyer, David Schoen, claiming he was not involved in any wrongdoing. Schoen represented Trump in his first impeachment trial.

