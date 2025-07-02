Jury partially acquitted Diddy: human trafficking and racketeering charges dropped

In a federal court in Manhattan, a jury acquitted rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The verdict on the racketeering conspiracy count is still pending: the jury will return to deliberations tomorrow, July 3, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

Earlier, the jury informed the judge that they had reached an agreement on four of the five counts, but they did not have a verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge.

The publication reports that the jury in his federal criminal trial has currently acquitted Diddy of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. At the same time, the music mogul was found guilty in an episode related to prostitution.

Judge Arun Subramanian is currently focused on choosing the next steps. It is noted that he is waiting for proposals from prosecutors and the defense. Options being considered include sending the jury back to continue deliberations and render a verdict on racketeering. Another option is to accept a partial verdict and continue the investigation into racketeering.

Today at 5:30 PM ET, Arun Subramanian dismissed the jury for the day.

"They will return Wednesday morning and immediately go to the jury room to continue deliberations," the publication concludes.

Recall

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of sex trafficking, violence, and harassment, but the artist categorically denies all charges.

On May 30, the BBC reported on the testimony of Combs' former assistant, who testified in court under the pseudonym "Mia." According to her, she began working for him in 2009 at around 20 years old and immediately found herself in a "toxic" and "chaotic" work environment. Mia claims that Combs repeatedly resorted to abusive behavior: once he threw a plate of spaghetti at her, which almost hit her head.

Diddy's lawyers demand the cancellation of the trial in the human trafficking case, claiming that prosecutors provided false evidence. The defense insists on prosecutorial bias.