$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:09 AM • 1250 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 16827 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 31114 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 34173 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 56959 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57045 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 55893 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77744 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 88827 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 116705 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Bill Clinton appears in public with mysterious face bandage - Daily Mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

Former US President Bill Clinton appeared in public with a face bandage, a sign of the 79-year-old politician's deteriorating health. He was spotted with his wife Hillary Clinton as they cheered on their daughter Chelsea at the finish line of the New York Marathon.

Bill Clinton appears in public with mysterious face bandage - Daily Mail

Former US President Bill Clinton appeared in public with a bandage on his face. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

On Sunday, November 2, the former president was seen with his wife, former first lady and later Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The couple cheered for their daughter Chelsea at the finish line of the New York Marathon.

The US president had a bandage on his face, which is the latest sign of the deteriorating health of the 79-year-old former president, the publication says.

Before that, Clinton was seen on the airport runway with a defibrillator nearby. Even earlier this year, due to health problems, he was hospitalized with a fever and suspected dehydration. But this is not the only report of the politician's deteriorating health.

Back in 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass to clear severe arterial blockages. The following year, he was treated for a collapsed lung. In 2010, doctors performed another open-heart surgery to clear an obstruction and inserted two stents. He was later briefly hospitalized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that former US President Bill Clinton wondered whether the Trump administration could ban his book "First Gentleman".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump
United States