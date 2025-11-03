Bill Clinton appears in public with mysterious face bandage - Daily Mail

Former US President Bill Clinton appeared in public with a bandage on his face. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

On Sunday, November 2, the former president was seen with his wife, former first lady and later Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The couple cheered for their daughter Chelsea at the finish line of the New York Marathon.

The US president had a bandage on his face, which is the latest sign of the deteriorating health of the 79-year-old former president, the publication says.

Before that, Clinton was seen on the airport runway with a defibrillator nearby. Even earlier this year, due to health problems, he was hospitalized with a fever and suspected dehydration. But this is not the only report of the politician's deteriorating health.

Back in 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass to clear severe arterial blockages. The following year, he was treated for a collapsed lung. In 2010, doctors performed another open-heart surgery to clear an obstruction and inserted two stents. He was later briefly hospitalized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that former US President Bill Clinton wondered whether the Trump administration could ban his book "First Gentleman".