White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline

The White House added the scandal involving former US President Bill Clinton and the discovery of cocaine to the White House timeline, TMZ reports, writes UNN.

"The Trump administration has altered the official timeline of the building on the White House website... using it as an opportunity to criticize the last three Democrats who lived there," the publication states.

As the publication explains, the official White House website features a timeline of various renovations – from the initial construction of the building in the late 18th century to the latest project by US President Donald Trump – a $250 million grand ballroom, which many Democrats criticize.

"However, some of the new additions are not related to architecture at all, but rather to what previous presidents decided to do there... starting with a report on President Bill Clinton's infidelity scandal with Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment," the publication says.

Also, according to the report, "two events that occurred during President Joe Biden's tenure are mentioned... including cocaine found in a locker in 2023."

"Another event is Trans Visibility Day, which Biden held on the White House lawn. In the photograph, transgender blogger Rose Montoya controversially flashes the camera against the backdrop of the White House. She was subsequently banned from the White House grounds for this act," the publication reports.

However, the publication calls the visit of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood movement to the White House in 2012, immediately after the "Arab Spring" that caused a wave of protests in the Middle East in 2011, "perhaps the most problematic" inclusion. The Muslim Brotherhood controlled a significant part of the government in Egypt until they were overthrown by the military in 2013.

"A photograph of President Barack Obama in a turban was used as a screensaver for this event... but it is actually a 2006 photograph of Obama visiting Kenya, not when he was president. Furthermore, President Obama never directly met with any member of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, so there is a double confusion with the image," the publication states.

"This appears to be the Trump administration's response to questions about the ballroom he is building... amid reports from Democratic leaders in Congress about how he is completely destroying the East Wing of this iconic building. His administration constantly points to the need to redevelop the building, and now it is emphasizing this," the publication notes.

