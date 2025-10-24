White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
07:57 AM • 12736 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 24457 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 19133 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 35772 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 18378 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 16115 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 19734 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31229 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29688 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29860 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5.5m/s
80%
741mm
Popular news
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - ReutersOctober 24, 01:38 AM • 23347 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prisonOctober 24, 02:49 AM • 24198 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 18475 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 21072 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 11360 views
Publications
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 35789 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 45813 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 66211 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 58746 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 52219 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 7018 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 18954 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 24934 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 29202 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 39271 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
TikTok
The Diplomat
Facebook

White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7018 views

The White House has added the Bill Clinton scandal and the discovery of cocaine to the timeline on its website. This, as the media suggests, was the Trump administration's response to criticism regarding the construction of the ballroom.

White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline

The White House added the scandal involving former US President Bill Clinton and the discovery of cocaine to the White House timeline, TMZ reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The Trump administration has altered the official timeline of the building on the White House website... using it as an opportunity to criticize the last three Democrats who lived there," the publication states.

As the publication explains, the official White House website features a timeline of various renovations – from the initial construction of the building in the late 18th century to the latest project by US President Donald Trump – a $250 million grand ballroom, which many Democrats criticize.

"Does what he wants while the government is not working": US Democrats concerned about demolition of part of the White House for Trump's ballroom construction23.10.25, 17:35 • 2832 views

"However, some of the new additions are not related to architecture at all, but rather to what previous presidents decided to do there... starting with a report on President Bill Clinton's infidelity scandal with Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment," the publication says.

Also, according to the report, "two events that occurred during President Joe Biden's tenure are mentioned... including cocaine found in a locker in 2023."

"Another event is Trans Visibility Day, which Biden held on the White House lawn. In the photograph, transgender blogger Rose Montoya controversially flashes the camera against the backdrop of the White House. She was subsequently banned from the White House grounds for this act," the publication reports.

However, the publication calls the visit of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood movement to the White House in 2012, immediately after the "Arab Spring" that caused a wave of protests in the Middle East in 2011, "perhaps the most problematic" inclusion. The Muslim Brotherhood controlled a significant part of the government in Egypt until they were overthrown by the military in 2013.

"A photograph of President Barack Obama in a turban was used as a screensaver for this event... but it is actually a 2006 photograph of Obama visiting Kenya, not when he was president. Furthermore, President Obama never directly met with any member of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, so there is a double confusion with the image," the publication states.

"This appears to be the Trump administration's response to questions about the ballroom he is building... amid reports from Democratic leaders in Congress about how he is completely destroying the East Wing of this iconic building. His administration constantly points to the need to redevelop the building, and now it is emphasizing this," the publication notes.

Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House24.10.25, 08:31 • 3306 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Bloggers
Bill Clinton
White House
Barack Obama
Kenya
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Egypt