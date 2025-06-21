$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bill Clinton revealed he wondered if the Trump administration could ban his latest book - The Hill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Bill Clinton wondered if the Trump administration could ban his book "The First Gentleman." Co-author James Patterson believes the book could be banned in some counties for no particular reason.

Bill Clinton revealed he wondered if the Trump administration could ban his latest book - The Hill

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton stated that while publishing his latest thriller, co-authored with James Patterson, he wondered if the Trump administration would try to find a reason "to ban it." This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

"I actually tried to think if there was any reason they could come up with to ban it," the former commander-in-chief said during a Tuesday interview with Patterson on "The Daily Show."

Clinton's comment came in response to a question from host Jordan Klepper about whether he knew when the book "First Gentleman" "would be banned by the Trump administration."

"It won't be the White House, but in some districts, they might suddenly do it," said 78-year-old bestselling author Patterson, an active critic of book bans, to Klepper.

"They don't need a reason. One person walks in [and says]: 'I don't like the book.' And: 'Okay, we'll ban it.' So, it will probably be banned in a few districts," he added.

Patterson was one of almost two dozen authors who donated millions to PEN America, a free speech organization, to counter book ban efforts. A year earlier, according to PEN America, over 1,500 individual titles were removed from K-12 schools nationwide.

Addition

Former US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of protecting the social security program. He highlighted the successes of the US in this direction during his presidency.

In the White House, Barack Obama's portrait was moved to the East Room. It was replaced with a painting of Donald Trump, showing him with his fist raised after the assassination attempt.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Bill Clinton
The Hill
White House
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
