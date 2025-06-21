Bill Clinton revealed he wondered if the Trump administration could ban his latest book - The Hill

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton stated that while publishing his latest thriller, co-authored with James Patterson, he wondered if the Trump administration would try to find a reason "to ban it." This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

"I actually tried to think if there was any reason they could come up with to ban it," the former commander-in-chief said during a Tuesday interview with Patterson on "The Daily Show."

Clinton's comment came in response to a question from host Jordan Klepper about whether he knew when the book "First Gentleman" "would be banned by the Trump administration."

"It won't be the White House, but in some districts, they might suddenly do it," said 78-year-old bestselling author Patterson, an active critic of book bans, to Klepper.

"They don't need a reason. One person walks in [and says]: 'I don't like the book.' And: 'Okay, we'll ban it.' So, it will probably be banned in a few districts," he added.

Patterson was one of almost two dozen authors who donated millions to PEN America, a free speech organization, to counter book ban efforts. A year earlier, according to PEN America, over 1,500 individual titles were removed from K-12 schools nationwide.

