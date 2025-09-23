Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson suspended from charities over letter to Epstein

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
05:00 AM • 10167 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 10779 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 16061 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 31558 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 35364 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 37746 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 55614 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 65680 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 61667 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 29852 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.9m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hitSeptember 22, 11:15 PM • 10228 views
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territoriesSeptember 22, 11:54 PM • 6184 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 8366 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones01:48 AM • 11592 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideo02:44 AM • 11929 views
Publications
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 10167 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 50893 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 55614 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 65680 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 61668 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Bongbong Marcos
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Zaporizhzhia
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 50893 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 25092 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 41170 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 92288 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 114280 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News
MiG-31
Bild

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson suspended from charities over letter to Epstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Seven charities have severed ties with the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson after the disclosure of her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend." A spokesperson for the Duchess stated that the letter was written to counter Epstein's threats to sue her.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson suspended from charities over letter to Epstein

Seven charities have severed ties with the Duchess of York after her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend" and appeared to apologize for public criticism, came to light. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Seven charities have removed the Duchess of York from their lists of patrons or representatives after a 2011 email indicated she called sex offender Jeffrey Epstein her "best friend" and appeared to apologize for public criticism of him.

- the publication states.

The first to dismiss Prince Andrew's ex-wife was the children's hospice "Julia's House", stating that it was "inappropriate" for her to continue in the role. The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha's Allergy Research Foundation, Children's Literacy Charity, National Retired Assistance Animals Trust, and Breast Cancer Prevention organization also announced that they had ceased their association with the Duchess as a patron. The British Heart Foundation stated that she would no longer be its ambassador.

A spokesperson for the Duchess said she would not comment on the decisions of the charities that had ceased their association with her.

Content of the email

This came after the Mail on Sunday and Sun newspapers published the Duchess's 2011 email to Epstein, which was allegedly sent after she publicly announced her break with him.

In the email, she appeared to privately apologize for her public disavowal of Epstein, writing: "You have always been unwavering, generous and the best friend to me and my family."

In an interview a few weeks earlier, she stated that her association with him, including borrowing money, was a "gigantic error of judgment," and that "what he did was wrong, and for that he was rightly imprisoned." The Duchess stated that she would "never again have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein," but in the email, she wrote that she had "humbly apologized" to him and "knows I let you down terribly."

A spokesperson for the Duchess stated that her subsequent email to Epstein, in which she called him a friend, was written to counter his threat to sue her for defamation, and that she still deeply regrets any association with him.

"This email was sent in the context of advice given to the Duchess to try and appease Epstein and his threats," her spokesperson said when the email to Epstein was published over the weekend.

Epstein scandal casts doubt on Ferguson's future in royal circles

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband, the Duke of York, previously lost his status as a member of the royal family and his patronage due to controversies over his ties to Epstein, particularly after a 2019 BBC Newsnight interview. His contacts with Epstein continued even after the latter's release from prison – the prince was photographed with him in New York's Central Park in 2010.

In the US, pressure is growing to disclose information about Epstein and his contacts, leading to the emergence of new documents. Due to Peter Mandelson's letters to Epstein earlier this month, he was dismissed from his position as the UK ambassador to the US.

Further details of Prince Andrew's relationship with Epstein may emerge in new documents, as his ties to Epstein continue to create problems for the royal family.

The avalanche of charities ceasing their association with the Duchess has been a major blow to her reputation, which was built on philanthropy. Despite the scandals, the Duchess of York retains support within royal circles. Last Christmas, she was praised for helping Prince Andrew avoid public engagements during the scandal. She also attended the Christmas gathering at Sandringham for the first time in decades, although she and the Duke are not working members of the royal family.

But this latest scandal will raise difficult questions about any future return, and Buckingham Palace may want the Duke and Duchess to keep their distance, the publication says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US Congressional Commission published another series of documents from Jeffrey Epstein's legacy. Among the documents are new pages from the scandalous financier's personal records, including contacts and a calendar.

These materials once again drew attention to the issue of Epstein's ties with Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and British Lord Peter Mandelson.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
charity
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States