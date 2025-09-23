Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson suspended from charities over letter to Epstein

Seven charities have severed ties with the Duchess of York after her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend" and appeared to apologize for public criticism, came to light. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Seven charities have removed the Duchess of York from their lists of patrons or representatives after a 2011 email indicated she called sex offender Jeffrey Epstein her "best friend" and appeared to apologize for public criticism of him. - the publication states.

The first to dismiss Prince Andrew's ex-wife was the children's hospice "Julia's House", stating that it was "inappropriate" for her to continue in the role. The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha's Allergy Research Foundation, Children's Literacy Charity, National Retired Assistance Animals Trust, and Breast Cancer Prevention organization also announced that they had ceased their association with the Duchess as a patron. The British Heart Foundation stated that she would no longer be its ambassador.

A spokesperson for the Duchess said she would not comment on the decisions of the charities that had ceased their association with her.

Content of the email

This came after the Mail on Sunday and Sun newspapers published the Duchess's 2011 email to Epstein, which was allegedly sent after she publicly announced her break with him.

In the email, she appeared to privately apologize for her public disavowal of Epstein, writing: "You have always been unwavering, generous and the best friend to me and my family."

In an interview a few weeks earlier, she stated that her association with him, including borrowing money, was a "gigantic error of judgment," and that "what he did was wrong, and for that he was rightly imprisoned." The Duchess stated that she would "never again have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein," but in the email, she wrote that she had "humbly apologized" to him and "knows I let you down terribly."

A spokesperson for the Duchess stated that her subsequent email to Epstein, in which she called him a friend, was written to counter his threat to sue her for defamation, and that she still deeply regrets any association with him.

"This email was sent in the context of advice given to the Duchess to try and appease Epstein and his threats," her spokesperson said when the email to Epstein was published over the weekend.

Epstein scandal casts doubt on Ferguson's future in royal circles

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband, the Duke of York, previously lost his status as a member of the royal family and his patronage due to controversies over his ties to Epstein, particularly after a 2019 BBC Newsnight interview. His contacts with Epstein continued even after the latter's release from prison – the prince was photographed with him in New York's Central Park in 2010.

In the US, pressure is growing to disclose information about Epstein and his contacts, leading to the emergence of new documents. Due to Peter Mandelson's letters to Epstein earlier this month, he was dismissed from his position as the UK ambassador to the US.

Further details of Prince Andrew's relationship with Epstein may emerge in new documents, as his ties to Epstein continue to create problems for the royal family.

The avalanche of charities ceasing their association with the Duchess has been a major blow to her reputation, which was built on philanthropy. Despite the scandals, the Duchess of York retains support within royal circles. Last Christmas, she was praised for helping Prince Andrew avoid public engagements during the scandal. She also attended the Christmas gathering at Sandringham for the first time in decades, although she and the Duke are not working members of the royal family.

But this latest scandal will raise difficult questions about any future return, and Buckingham Palace may want the Duke and Duchess to keep their distance, the publication says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US Congressional Commission published another series of documents from Jeffrey Epstein's legacy. Among the documents are new pages from the scandalous financier's personal records, including contacts and a calendar.

These materials once again drew attention to the issue of Epstein's ties with Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and British Lord Peter Mandelson.