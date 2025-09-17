Trump's approval rating drops to new low: poll details

US President Donald Trump's approval rating in his second term has fallen to a new low, according to a poll by The Economist and YouGov published on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Details

According to the poll published on Tuesday, Trump's approval rating is 39% and his disapproval rating is 57%.

The poll was conducted from September 12 to 15 among 1,567 adult US citizens with a margin of error of 3.6%.

"The 39% of Americans who approve of Trump is the lowest figure in any weekly Economist/YouGov poll during Trump's second term," YouGov's Head of Public Relations, Allen Houston, told Newsweek by email.

"The 57% who disapprove of Trump is the highest figure among those who disapprove of him in his second term," Houston added.

The poll shows that Trump's approval rating is also low on key issues such as employment and the economy, inflation and prices, immigration, civil rights, crime, and guns.

The US President's approval rating, according to the poll, was 41% last week, and his disapproval rating was 54%.

Notably, this is the first poll to assess public opinion on Trump's presidential approval since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the publication notes.

The overall decline in approval ratings, partly driven by a decline in ratings among independent voters, Latinos, and weak ratings on key issues such as the economy and immigration, could politically constrain the administration and affect the dynamics of the 2026 midterm elections, the publication notes.

Sociologists and analysts note that this trend highlights the persistent polarization and voter concerns outside President Trump's core Republican base.

Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor under US President Bill Clinton, said at X this month: "Trump's approval ratings are falling. He is undermining the economy. He has done nothing to help the working class. The Epstein scandal is haunting him. He is a weak and incapable president, backed into a corner. Keep pushing."

US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT

Political strategists and public opinion pollsters argue that a sustained approval rating below the majority can hurt the incumbent US president's party in midterm elections, motivating opposition turnout and making communication difficult for Republican candidates in swing districts.

Historical trends often show that the president's party loses ground in midterm elections under similar conditions.

Job approval polls are regularly used by political strategists to gauge public readiness for change and can influence fundraising, candidate recruitment, and communication ahead of midterm elections.