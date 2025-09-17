Trump's approval rating drops to new low: poll details

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 10712 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 12540 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 57455 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 83035 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 44982 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 58161 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 84116 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30571 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 61746 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38448 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 11462 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 13728 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 31488 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 19918 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 4638 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 4680 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 57490 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 83068 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 41505 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 84139 views
Actual people
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
United Kingdom
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 23399 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 29818 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 60042 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 58207 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 62639 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Tesla Model Y

Trump's approval rating drops to new low: poll details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

According to a poll by The Economist and YouGov, US President Donald Trump's approval rating for a second term has fallen to 39%, while his disapproval rating has reached 57%. This is the lowest approval rating and the highest disapproval rating of Trump's second term.

Trump's approval rating drops to new low: poll details

US President Donald Trump's approval rating in his second term has fallen to a new low, according to a poll by The Economist and YouGov published on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Details

According to the poll published on Tuesday, Trump's approval rating is 39% and his disapproval rating is 57%.

The poll was conducted from September 12 to 15 among 1,567 adult US citizens with a margin of error of 3.6%.

"The 39% of Americans who approve of Trump is the lowest figure in any weekly Economist/YouGov poll during Trump's second term," YouGov's Head of Public Relations, Allen Houston, told Newsweek by email.

"The 57% who disapprove of Trump is the highest figure among those who disapprove of him in his second term," Houston added.

The poll shows that Trump's approval rating is also low on key issues such as employment and the economy, inflation and prices, immigration, civil rights, crime, and guns.

The US President's approval rating, according to the poll, was 41% last week, and his disapproval rating was 54%.

Notably, this is the first poll to assess public opinion on Trump's presidential approval since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the publication notes.

The overall decline in approval ratings, partly driven by a decline in ratings among independent voters, Latinos, and weak ratings on key issues such as the economy and immigration, could politically constrain the administration and affect the dynamics of the 2026 midterm elections, the publication notes.

Sociologists and analysts note that this trend highlights the persistent polarization and voter concerns outside President Trump's core Republican base.

Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor under US President Bill Clinton, said at X this month: "Trump's approval ratings are falling. He is undermining the economy. He has done nothing to help the working class. The Epstein scandal is haunting him. He is a weak and incapable president, backed into a corner. Keep pushing."

US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT17.09.25, 10:59 • 1850 views

Political strategists and public opinion pollsters argue that a sustained approval rating below the majority can hurt the incumbent US president's party in midterm elections, motivating opposition turnout and making communication difficult for Republican candidates in swing districts.

Historical trends often show that the president's party loses ground in midterm elections under similar conditions.

Job approval polls are regularly used by political strategists to gauge public readiness for change and can influence fundraising, candidate recruitment, and communication ahead of midterm elections.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Bill Clinton
The Economist
Donald Trump
United States