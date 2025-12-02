$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Publications
Exclusives
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk. In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces hold the northern part of the city, and in Vovchansk, Ukrainian defenders firmly hold their positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted another Russian lie about the alleged capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Defense Forces hold the northern part of the city along the railway line. Search and assault operations are ongoing to eliminate enemy pockets.

At the same time, the situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, is tense. The enemy does not abandon attempts to advance in this settlement, using small infantry groups, attack UAVs, and artillery. However, Ukrainian defenders firmly hold their positions.

Russian demonstration missions with tricolors mean only one thing for the occupiers - they will be destroyed by the Defense Forces of Ukraine

 - stated the General Staff.

Recall

The Russians attempted a "flag-waving" in Pokrovsk for propaganda purposes, after which they hastily fled.

Yevhen Ustimenko

