Trump will run for a third term - former US president's advisor

US President Donald Trump is going to run for a third term. This was announced on the air of one of the political talk shows by politician, businessman, former chief strategist of the White House and senior adviser to Trump Stephen Bannon, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the host recalled the norm of the US Constitution, according to which no person can be elected to the office of President of the country more than twice.

President Trump is going to run for a third term, and President Trump will be elected again in the afternoon of January 20, 2029. He will become President of the United States. - said Bannon.

He clarified that more than 120 lawsuits regarding various "blitz decrees" of Trump are currently being considered in federal courts.

He is the chief executive officer, he is the commander-in-chief, he is the chief judge and the chief law enforcement officer. There are a hundred people, and they run to court every day to file a lawsuit against President Trump due to various interpretations. - explained the politician.

He added that Trump has already been elected to the office of US President twice by a majority of citizens.

Context

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that US President Donald Trump may be the head of the White House until 2037 due to a loophole in the American Constitution. It concerns the interpretation of the 22nd amendment to the Basic Law, which limits the presidency to two terms.

At the end of March, Donald Trump stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not reveal details.

"Monument of Insubordination": Trump unveils monument to himself