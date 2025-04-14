Trump will run for a third term - former US president's advisor

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3400 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21049 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17332 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22372 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31475 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65386 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61031 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34145 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59700 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107051 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21033 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54133 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65369 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61019 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167888 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25289 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21524 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23131 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25003 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27621 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Trump will run for a third term - former US president's advisor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3580 views

Stephen Bannon stated that Trump will be elected president again in 2029. Earlier, information appeared about a loophole in the US Constitution that would allow Trump to be president until 2037.

Trump will run for a third term - former US president's advisor

US President Donald Trump is going to run for a third term. This was announced on the air of one of the political talk shows by politician, businessman, former chief strategist of the White House and senior adviser to Trump Stephen Bannon, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the host recalled the norm of the US Constitution, according to which no person can be elected to the office of President of the country more than twice.

President Trump is going to run for a third term, and President Trump will be elected again in the afternoon of January 20, 2029. He will become President of the United States.

- said Bannon.

He clarified that more than 120 lawsuits regarding various "blitz decrees" of Trump are currently being considered in federal courts.

He is the chief executive officer, he is the commander-in-chief, he is the chief judge and the chief law enforcement officer. There are a hundred people, and they run to court every day to file a lawsuit against President Trump due to various interpretations.

- explained the politician.

He added that Trump has already been elected to the office of US President twice by a majority of citizens.

Context

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that US President Donald Trump may be the head of the White House until 2037 due to a loophole in the American Constitution. It concerns the interpretation of the 22nd amendment to the Basic Law, which limits the presidency to two terms.

At the end of March, Donald Trump stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not reveal details.

"Monument of Insubordination": Trump unveils monument to himself13.04.25, 22:08 • 14054 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09