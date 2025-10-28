$42.070.07
10:50 AM • 9680 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23799 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19611 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19328 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18096 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15334 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 36018 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28556 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
UK Labour Party's rating plummets to historic low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

The UK Labour Party's rating has reached an all-time low of 17%. This puts it on par with the Conservative Party, while the Reform UK party leads with 27%.

UK Labour Party's rating plummets to historic low

According to a YouGov poll, the British Labour Party's rating has reached its lowest level ever recorded, but it has almost caught up in terms of support with the Green Party, the Conservatives, and the Liberal Democrats of the United Kingdom.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg and Independent.

Details

Only 17% of Britons said they would vote for the Labour Party if an election were held tomorrow. This is according to a new poll published on Tuesday, October 28.

At the same time, the British Labour Party faces threats from both the left and the right in the political field - there are fears of losing voters to the Reform UK party or the growing trust of voters in the Green Party.

According to the poll, Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party leads with 27%. The Green Party scored 16%, according to YouGov data. For the British Greens, this is the highest figure ever.

The Conservatives were on par with the Labour Party with 17%, and the Liberal Democrats with 15%.

Recall

Former leader of the Reform UK party in Wales, Nathan Gill, appeared in court in London, pleading guilty to eight counts of receiving money between December 2018 and July 2019. He received bribes for following the instructions of an official in Viktor Yanukovych's government.

British minister Starmer says Ukraine is in a "better position" after Trump's policy shift27.10.25, 20:36 • 4948 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Bloomberg L.P.
Great Britain