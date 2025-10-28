According to a YouGov poll, the British Labour Party's rating has reached its lowest level ever recorded, but it has almost caught up in terms of support with the Green Party, the Conservatives, and the Liberal Democrats of the United Kingdom.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg and Independent.

Details

Only 17% of Britons said they would vote for the Labour Party if an election were held tomorrow. This is according to a new poll published on Tuesday, October 28.

At the same time, the British Labour Party faces threats from both the left and the right in the political field - there are fears of losing voters to the Reform UK party or the growing trust of voters in the Green Party.

According to the poll, Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party leads with 27%. The Green Party scored 16%, according to YouGov data. For the British Greens, this is the highest figure ever.

The Conservatives were on par with the Labour Party with 17%, and the Liberal Democrats with 15%.

Recall

Former leader of the Reform UK party in Wales, Nathan Gill, appeared in court in London, pleading guilty to eight counts of receiving money between December 2018 and July 2019. He received bribes for following the instructions of an official in Viktor Yanukovych's government.

