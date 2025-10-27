British minister Starmer says Ukraine is in a "better position" after Trump's policy shift

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Ukraine's prospects are improving after new sanctions by US President Donald Trump against the Russian oil industry, which, in his opinion, strengthens Kyiv's position and weakens the Kremlin's ability to wage war. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

We are in a better position now. There were really significant developments last week – Starmer told Bloomberg in an interview.

According to him, sanctions against Russian oil giants "Rosneft" and "Lukoil" combined with a new EU package have had a profound impact on the Russian economy: "I would highlight the biggest event we have done regarding sanctions. It has had a profound impact on the Russian economy."

The British Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of US diplomatic efforts to pressure China to reduce its purchases of Russian oil: "Trump is meeting with President Xi this week. Everyone needs to stop buying Russian oil."

Starmer confirmed that he discussed with Trump the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, particularly after Kyiv used British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory. He urged European allies to accelerate decisions on using frozen Russian Central Bank assets to help Ukraine, which, in his opinion, demonstrates to the Kremlin the long-term nature of Western support.

The Russian economy is certainly suffering quite significant damage, and that is why we need to continue working on sanctions – Starmer emphasized.

He also noted the British court's decision to impose long prison sentences on Russian proxies who set fire to a warehouse in London: "This shows that justice has prevailed."

