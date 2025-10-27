Greek tankers refuse to transport Russian oil after Trump's sanctions

Greek tanker companies have started refusing to work with Russian oil companies due to sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. According to analysts, Greek companies exported a third of Russian oil. This is reported by The Moscow Times, according to UNN.

Details

Greek tanker companies, which, according to Brookings Institution estimates, transport a third of Russian oil exported from Western ports, have begun refusing to work with Russian oil companies due to sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the participation of Greek shipowners, who exported 10 to 20 million barrels of Russian oil monthly this year, decreased to a minimum at the end of October.

Urals crude is mainly transported by tankers of the shadow fleet. At the same time, freight rates have significantly increased after the tightening of the sanctions regime. The transportation of one batch of Urals from Primorsk and Ust-Luga to Indian ports exceeded $8 million, compared to $7 million at the beginning of the month. At the same time, some carriers raised prices to $10 million per trip.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt at pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.