New US sanctions could cost Russia $5 billion monthly - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts that new US sanctions against Russian oil companies could cut oil exports by 50%, leading to Russia losing up to $5 billion monthly. He also notes the rise of anti-American rhetoric in Russian media after these sanctions were imposed.

New US sanctions could cost Russia $5 billion monthly - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that as a result of the introduction of new US sanctions, Russia will lose up to $5 billion monthly. He stated this in an interview with Axios, writes UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the conversation between Rubio and Lavrov was not positive, as the Russians did the same thing as after the meeting in Alaska.

"This is the third or fourth time that Putin and his people have rejected what Trump says," Zelenskyy explained.

The head of state believes that Trump "received a very negative reaction" in Russia after the introduction of new sanctions. As an example, these are sharp comments by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev and the growth of "anti-American and anti-Trump rhetoric" in Russian state media.

Zelenskyy also said that, according to Ukraine's estimates, new US sanctions against Russian oil companies could reduce oil exports by 50%, which would amount to up to $5 billion in lost revenue per month.

He hopes for "new secondary sanctions" and "parallel steps from Congress."

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States