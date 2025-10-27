"Only pressure will force Putin to negotiate": Zelenskyy on the role of long-range missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that in order to force dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate, Ukraine must be given the opportunity to strike military and energy targets deep inside Russia. He said this in an interview with Axios, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that he told US President Donald Trump that Ukraine would not need to use long-range missiles immediately. According to him, if Putin knows that his silence could lead to "problems with Russia's energy facilities," then he will talk.

"We are not just talking about Tomahawk. The US has many similar things that do not require much training time. I think the way to work with Putin is only through pressure," the president added.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported that the Russian army has lost 346,000 servicemen since the beginning of 2025, which corresponds to the number of mobilized. Ukrainian intelligence found that Putin intended to occupy the entire Donbas by October 15.

A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy