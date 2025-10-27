$42.000.10
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 15836 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 21511 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 23494 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 25817 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 24221 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 57350 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54207 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45802 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 48071 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2412 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a short ceasefire plan would be developed within 7-10 days. He expressed doubt that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would agree to it.

A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is unlikely that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to the peace plan of the "Coalition of the Determined." He stated this in an interview with Axios, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the plan should be short, without too many details.

"A few short points. For example, a ceasefire plan. We decided that we would work on this over the next week or ten days," he replied.

He emphasized that he is skeptical that Putin is ready to accept any peace plan.

Recall

Great Britain proposes that the United States develop a peace plan for Ukraine, similar to Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip. This initiative was put forward during President Zelenskyy's phone call with European leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Vladimir Putin was ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept. This statement was made during a meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy