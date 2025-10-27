A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is unlikely that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to the peace plan of the "Coalition of the Determined." He stated this in an interview with Axios, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the plan should be short, without too many details.

"A few short points. For example, a ceasefire plan. We decided that we would work on this over the next week or ten days," he replied.

He emphasized that he is skeptical that Putin is ready to accept any peace plan.

Recall

Great Britain proposes that the United States develop a peace plan for Ukraine, similar to Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip. This initiative was put forward during President Zelenskyy's phone call with European leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Vladimir Putin was ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept. This statement was made during a meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska.