Kenvue shares plummet after Trump's claims linking paracetamol to autism

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 15556 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 16292 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 20708 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 36510 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 39726 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 39915 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 60523 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68252 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62965 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30541 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territoriesSeptember 22, 11:54 PM • 11896 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 12910 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 15413 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 15714 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 8360 views
Publications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 4440 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 8574 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 15556 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 56481 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 60523 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
White House
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 56481 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 27193 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 43234 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 94606 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 116443 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

Kenvue shares plummet after Trump's claims linking paracetamol to autism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Shares of Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, fell 7% after Donald Trump's claims linking the drug to autism. The FDA is also considering changes to paracetamol labeling regarding potential risks.

Kenvue shares plummet after Trump's claims linking paracetamol to autism

Shares of Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol (active ingredient - paracetamol), fell on Monday after reports that US President Donald Trump linked the use of the drug by pregnant women to the risk of autism. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kenvue's share price fell by 7% to its lowest level since its spin-off from its parent company Johnson & Johnson.

Tylenol holds a significant share of the paracetamol market in the US and is the most well-known brand of this drug in the country.

According to Trump, pregnant women and infants should not take Tylenol. "Just don't take it unless it's absolutely necessary. Fight as hard as you can to avoid taking it," he said at a White House event.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it has initiated a procedure to change the labeling of paracetamol with a warning about possible increased risks of autism and attention disorders. The regulator also sent a letter to doctors recommending that medical professionals consider minimizing the use of paracetamol during pregnancy when treating minor fevers.

Addition

Earlier this month, Kenvue's shares already fell to their lowest level in more than a year after The Wall Street Journal reported that US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to disclose a link between Tylenol use by pregnant women and autism. Kennedy stated that he plans to publish data on the causes of autism by the end of September.

Kennedy has previously publicly expressed skepticism about some widely used drugs and their impact on health, including vaccines.

The publication notes that concerns about acetaminophen as a possible factor in the development of autism have been circulating for a long time. Lawyers have already filed lawsuits against Kenvue demanding recognition of the link between Tylenol and autism and attention deficit disorder, but the courts have dismissed these cases.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that the FDA will provide recommendations on a possible link between acetaminophen use by pregnant women and an increased risk of autism in children. Women are advised to limit the use of Tylenol during pregnancy without medical necessity, although experts note the controversial nature of scientific data.

Olga Rozgon

HealthNews of the World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Financial Times
Donald Trump
United States