Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Publications
Exclusives
The US has a record child mortality rate from influenza in 15 years: 216 deaths

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3014 views

The US recorded the highest child mortality rate from influenza in 15 years – 216 cases. Experts attribute this to skepticism about vaccination.

The US has a record child mortality rate from influenza in 15 years: 216 deaths

This season, the flu has claimed the lives of 216 children across the United States in various regions, the highest number in recent years. The highest rate of child mortality was recorded in New York. Experts attribute this to people's skepticism about vaccination and the policies of the country's health ministry, which encourage such attitudes. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 216 children have died from the flu in the US this past flu season. This is the highest rate of child mortality from this disease in the last 15 years.

According to the publication, a record number of child deaths during the 2024-25 season were recorded in New York, where 25 children died. The state's health commissioner blamed vaccine skepticism for this.

On May 7, local health authorities warned about the danger of misinformation about vaccines.

"Misinformation about vaccines in recent years has contributed to growing vaccine hesitancy and declining vaccination rates. Vaccines are the best protection we have, and they save lives," New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald said in a press release.

According to McDonald, only one child out of the 25 who died in New York was vaccinated. Five children were too young to receive the vaccine.

Highest mortality in the last 15 years

According to the American Hospital Association, this season was marked by the highest number of deaths. More deaths from the flu were recorded only in 2009-2010, when 288 children died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people older than 6 months get vaccinated against the flu every season. For those who get the flu, the CDC recommends starting treatment with prescription antiviral drugs "as early as possible, and this is especially important for patients at high risk of severe illness."

Flu vaccination rates are declining in recent years

According to the CDC, flu vaccination rates among children and adults in the country as a whole have been declining in recent years, especially after the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, The Washington Post reported an increase in flu hospitalizations among children ages 5 to 17.

As the publication notes, health experts are sounding the alarm because, according to them, a growing wave of hesitation about vaccination, partly fueled by federal officials, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is a well-known vaccine skeptic.

The Trump administration also canceled or postponed at least two vaccination advisory group meetings this year, which were supposed to help select the composition of the flu vaccine for the next winter, the publication noted.

Vaccination in numbers

About 55.4% of children in the United States aged 6 months to 17 years received at least one dose of the flu vaccine during the 2023-24 season. This is 2% less than in the 2022-23 season and almost 8% less than in the 2019-2020 season.

The highest rate of vaccination of children against the flu in the 2023-24 season was in Massachusetts – 75.1% of people. And the lowest – in Mississippi – 35.4%. New York ranked sixth – 64.6%.

In Ukraine, the incidence of ARVI decreased by 15%, but influenza viruses are still circulating - Ministry of Health07.05.25, 09:08 • 3478 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The Washington Post
New York (state)
United States
