In Ukraine, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections decreased by 15%, but influenza viruses are still circulating - Ministry of Health

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4504 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58498 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101179 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71521 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69921 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73363 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113586 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55021 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121626 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57995 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM • 23155 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 21361 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 23352 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 18424 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 17211 views
Publications

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 11078 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 57501 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 76853 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113586 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 121626 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 34649 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 85611 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 83674 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 95666 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 43702 views
In Ukraine, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections decreased by 15%, but influenza viruses are still circulating - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

The incidence of ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19 has decreased by 15%, but influenza viruses are circulating in 12 regions. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 4,431,715 people have been ill.

In Ukraine, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections decreased by 15%, but influenza viruses are still circulating - Ministry of Health

The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine continues to decline - 15% fewer people fell ill than a week earlier, however, influenza viruses are still circulating in 12 regions of the country, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

From April 28 to May 4, 99,974 people fell ill in the country, including 60,968 children. 2,709 patients with ARVI complications were admitted to hospitals, including 1,632 children. Everyone received the necessary medical care.

- reported in the Ministry of Health.

In all regions of Ukraine, as indicated, the incidence rates have not been exceeded - a pre-epidemic level has been recorded. According to the Public Health Center, the incidence of ARVI in Ukraine is 42.6% below the epidemic threshold.

However, influenza viruses are still circulating in 12 regions of the country. The peak of morbidity for ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine this epidemic season was recorded in February. During April and the first week of May, there has been a constant decrease in the number of new cases

- noted in the Ministry of Health.

The situation since the beginning of the epidemic season

In general, since the beginning of the 2024/2025 epidemic season from September 30, 2024 to April 27, 2025, 4,431,715 people have suffered from ARVI, influenza and COVID-19. This is 3.8% less than the previous epidemic season. Among the total number of patients with ARVI, 21,102 cases of COVID-19 were established based on the results of testing. In total, 188 deaths from complications of influenza, COVID-19 and ARVI have been registered during this time.

Scientists urged the Trump administration to combat the threat of a bird flu pandemic29.04.25, 11:55 • 4234 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
COVID-19
Ukraine
