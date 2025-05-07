In Ukraine, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections decreased by 15%, but influenza viruses are still circulating - Ministry of Health

The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine continues to decline - 15% fewer people fell ill than a week earlier, however, influenza viruses are still circulating in 12 regions of the country, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

From April 28 to May 4, 99,974 people fell ill in the country, including 60,968 children. 2,709 patients with ARVI complications were admitted to hospitals, including 1,632 children. Everyone received the necessary medical care. - reported in the Ministry of Health.

In all regions of Ukraine, as indicated, the incidence rates have not been exceeded - a pre-epidemic level has been recorded. According to the Public Health Center, the incidence of ARVI in Ukraine is 42.6% below the epidemic threshold.

However, influenza viruses are still circulating in 12 regions of the country. The peak of morbidity for ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine this epidemic season was recorded in February. During April and the first week of May, there has been a constant decrease in the number of new cases - noted in the Ministry of Health.

The situation since the beginning of the epidemic season

In general, since the beginning of the 2024/2025 epidemic season from September 30, 2024 to April 27, 2025, 4,431,715 people have suffered from ARVI, influenza and COVID-19. This is 3.8% less than the previous epidemic season. Among the total number of patients with ARVI, 21,102 cases of COVID-19 were established based on the results of testing. In total, 188 deaths from complications of influenza, COVID-19 and ARVI have been registered during this time.

