Painkiller increases risk of autism in children - Trump

On Monday, September 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will provide doctors with recommendations regarding a possible link between acetaminophen (Tylenol) use by pregnant women and an increased risk of autism in children. This was reported by CNN with reference to the event broadcast, which was hosted by the White House, UNN reports.

According to the American leader, women are advised to "limit the use of Tylenol during pregnancy unless medically necessary," for example, in case of fever.

At the same time, experts emphasize that autism is caused by a number of factors, and scientific data on the effect of acetaminophen during pregnancy remain controversial.

It is noted that acetaminophen was previously considered the only safe over-the-counter pain and fever medication for pregnant women. Other common drugs, such as ibuprofen or aspirin in usual doses, can increase the risk of complications, while untreated fever also poses a danger to the mother and fetus.

According to CNN, the Head of the White House made the statement in the Oval Office along with Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Dr. Mehmet Oz. He thanked Kennedy for "bringing this topic to the forefront of American politics."

We understood much more than many of those who studied it. - added the US President.

Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol, stated that over a decade of research, supported by leading medical professionals and regulators, has found no reliable evidence of a link between acetaminophen and autism. The company emphasized that the drug remains the safest option for pregnant women, and it is advisable to consult a doctor before using it.

In the US, autism is diagnosed more often in boys than in girls. The study found no clinical differences between the sexes, which may indicate an underestimation of cases in girls due to the peculiarities of symptom manifestation.

