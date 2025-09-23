Epidemic and Threat Preparedness: Cabinet Approves Biosecurity Bill

The government has submitted a bill on biosecurity and biosafety to the Verkhovna Rada, which aims to strengthen the readiness of medical services and laboratories for epidemics and biological threats. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, Ukraine currently lacks a single comprehensive law that would take into account updated action algorithms, international standards, and protocols for the safe handling of biological materials.

This refers to the storage, transportation, and use of microorganisms, including those that may pose a danger to human health. - the ministry reported.

It is noted that the bill is aimed at creating a modern system of biological safety and protection that will meet European and international standards.

It allows for a comprehensive, state-level increase in the readiness of medical services and the laboratory network for epidemics and biological threats. - the post says.

The document also enshrines:

updated operating and safety standards in laboratories;

action algorithms in case of the spread of dangerous pathogens in the country;

given modern standards, the bill will strengthen control over the import and use of biological materials.

creation of a unified biological risk management system;

delimitation of responsibilities and powers of authorities in the field of biosafety;

formation of a state register of entities working with biological agents.

Biosafety is one of the most important components of Ukraine's environmental and national security. This is the first comprehensive document at the country level that will allow streamlining the rules for working with microorganisms that may pose a threat to the health of people, animals, and the environment. - the ministry added.

The document was developed in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 23, 2021, "On challenges and threats to the national security of Ukraine in the environmental sphere and priority measures to neutralize them." The adoption of this law brings Ukraine closer to EU standards and makes our country more protected from biological threats - both natural and artificial.

In addition, the bill takes into account the "One Health" principle. In the public health system, this principle helps to timely identify and prevent the main types of threats that can provoke outbreaks or mass diseases in people. In particular, zoonotic diseases (transmitted to humans from animals), antibiotic resistance, transmissible diseases, and cross-border threats.

