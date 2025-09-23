Epidemic and Threat Preparedness: Cabinet Approves Biosecurity Bill

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 5998 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 16251 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 24388 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 29295 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42599 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 56089 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53460 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27990 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50332 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25070 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 4236 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 6402 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 10218 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 7562 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 4346 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39925 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42599 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 56089 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53460 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 50332 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Israel
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39924 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21258 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37740 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88305 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110845 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon

Epidemic and Threat Preparedness: Cabinet Approves Biosecurity Bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The government has submitted a biosecurity and biosafety bill to the Verkhovna Rada, which aims to strengthen the readiness of medical services and laboratories for epidemics. The document establishes updated operating standards, action algorithms in case of dangerous pathogen spread, and control over the import of biological materials.

Epidemic and Threat Preparedness: Cabinet Approves Biosecurity Bill

The government has submitted a bill on biosecurity and biosafety to the Verkhovna Rada, which aims to strengthen the readiness of medical services and laboratories for epidemics and biological threats. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, Ukraine currently lacks a single comprehensive law that would take into account updated action algorithms, international standards, and protocols for the safe handling of biological materials.

This refers to the storage, transportation, and use of microorganisms, including those that may pose a danger to human health.

- the ministry reported.

It is noted that the bill is aimed at creating a modern system of biological safety and protection that will meet European and international standards.

It allows for a comprehensive, state-level increase in the readiness of medical services and the laboratory network for epidemics and biological threats.

- the post says.

The document also enshrines:

  • updated operating and safety standards in laboratories;
    • action algorithms in case of the spread of dangerous pathogens in the country;
      • given modern standards, the bill will strengthen control over the import and use of biological materials.
        • creation of a unified biological risk management system;
          • delimitation of responsibilities and powers of authorities in the field of biosafety;
            • formation of a state register of entities working with biological agents.

              Biosafety is one of the most important components of Ukraine's environmental and national security. This is the first comprehensive document at the country level that will allow streamlining the rules for working with microorganisms that may pose a threat to the health of people, animals, and the environment.

              - the ministry added.

              The document was developed in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 23, 2021, "On challenges and threats to the national security of Ukraine in the environmental sphere and priority measures to neutralize them." The adoption of this law brings Ukraine closer to EU standards and makes our country more protected from biological threats - both natural and artificial.

              In addition, the bill takes into account the "One Health" principle. In the public health system, this principle helps to timely identify and prevent the main types of threats that can provoke outbreaks or mass diseases in people. In particular, zoonotic diseases (transmitted to humans from animals), antibiotic resistance, transmissible diseases, and cross-border threats.

              COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv decreased: new data22.09.25, 12:49 • 2058 views

              Vita Zelenetska

              Health
              National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
              Verkhovna Rada
              Ukraine