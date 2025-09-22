$41.250.00
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 21170 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 17035 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
05:30 AM • 26540 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 19960 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 31301 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 46738 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55485 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 61167 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57628 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv decreased: new data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Kyiv recorded a 17.9% decrease in COVID-19 incidence over the week, with 1080 people infected. Hospitalizations also decreased to 89 people, but cases of the new Stratus (XFG) strain were recorded.

COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv decreased: new data

In Kyiv, the incidence of COVID-19 decreased over the week, the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The incidence decreased by 17.9% compared to the previous week: 1080 people fell ill (792 adults, 288 children) against 1315 a week earlier.

- indicated in the capital's CDC.

As reported, most cases are among the 30-64 age group (almost half of all).

Hospitalizations, according to the center, also decreased in the capital: 89 people (35 of them children) against 271 in the previous week; 7 adult patients were in intensive care.

"Overall, the incidence rate in 2025 is 7.9% lower than in the same period of 2024," the report says.

At the same time, since July, cases of the new Stratus (XFG) strain have been recorded in Kyiv, as noted, which has been confirmed by laboratory tests.

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine increased by 3.5% in a week16.09.25, 09:23 • 2529 views

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Kyiv
Kyiv