COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv decreased: new data

In Kyiv, the incidence of COVID-19 decreased over the week, the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The incidence decreased by 17.9% compared to the previous week: 1080 people fell ill (792 adults, 288 children) against 1315 a week earlier. - indicated in the capital's CDC.

As reported, most cases are among the 30-64 age group (almost half of all).

Hospitalizations, according to the center, also decreased in the capital: 89 people (35 of them children) against 271 in the previous week; 7 adult patients were in intensive care.

"Overall, the incidence rate in 2025 is 7.9% lower than in the same period of 2024," the report says.

At the same time, since July, cases of the new Stratus (XFG) strain have been recorded in Kyiv, as noted, which has been confirmed by laboratory tests.

