COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine increased by 3.5% in a week

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
September 15, 05:38 PM • 37361 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 49366 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 35353 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 39521 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 39232 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 68936 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 41922 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34464 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37736 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 61012 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
Defense Forces thwarted an enemy sabotage attempt in the Yampil area of Donetsk regionSeptember 15, 08:35 PM • 5546 views
Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the citySeptember 15, 09:30 PM • 8846 views
Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is knownSeptember 15, 09:40 PM • 7282 views
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 8442 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 12992 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 17342 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 43544 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 47676 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 68952 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 40926 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Narendra Modi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 30801 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 31083 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 36675 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 42530 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 92480 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine increased by 3.5% in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Over the week, 14,926 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, which is 3.5% more than the previous week. 19 deaths were recorded, with fewer cases in the four weeks of 2025 than in the same period last year.

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine increased by 3.5% in a week

Over the week, 14,926 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, which is 3.5% more than the previous week. 19 deaths were recorded. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

"(From September 8 to 14) the number of people with positive COVID-19 test results was 14,926 people, which is 3.5% more than the previous week, when 14,414 cases were registered. Also, 19 deaths were registered during the week among people with a positive SARS-CoV-2 result," the report says.

The Public Health Center notes that if compared with the epidemic situation for 2024, then in four weeks of 2025, from August 18 to September 14, 1.14 times fewer cases of the disease were registered than in the same period last year: 47,227 versus 53,948 cases, respectively.

It is also reported that as of September 5, four cases of infection with the Nimbus subvariant and 225 with Stratus were confirmed in Ukraine based on the sequencing of positive clinical samples. The PHC reminded that there are currently no signs that they cause a more severe course of the disease than other subvariants.

Addition

The Ministry of Health informed UNN that there is a tendency for the number of COVID-19 cases to increase in Ukraine. At the same time, decisions on anti-epidemic measures, including the introduction of a mask regime, are made by local authorities and self-government bodies.

Anna Murashko

COVID-19Health
Ukraine