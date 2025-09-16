COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine increased by 3.5% in a week

Over the week, 14,926 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, which is 3.5% more than the previous week. 19 deaths were recorded. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

"(From September 8 to 14) the number of people with positive COVID-19 test results was 14,926 people, which is 3.5% more than the previous week, when 14,414 cases were registered. Also, 19 deaths were registered during the week among people with a positive SARS-CoV-2 result," the report says.

The Public Health Center notes that if compared with the epidemic situation for 2024, then in four weeks of 2025, from August 18 to September 14, 1.14 times fewer cases of the disease were registered than in the same period last year: 47,227 versus 53,948 cases, respectively.

It is also reported that as of September 5, four cases of infection with the Nimbus subvariant and 225 with Stratus were confirmed in Ukraine based on the sequencing of positive clinical samples. The PHC reminded that there are currently no signs that they cause a more severe course of the disease than other subvariants.

Addition

The Ministry of Health informed UNN that there is a tendency for the number of COVID-19 cases to increase in Ukraine. At the same time, decisions on anti-epidemic measures, including the introduction of a mask regime, are made by local authorities and self-government bodies.