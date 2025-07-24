US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially canceled federal recommendations for all flu vaccines containing thimerosal – a mercury-based preservative. This was reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

This decision was supported by the new composition of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, appointed by Kennedy himself after the sudden dismissal of all 17 previous members.

We call on global health authorities to follow this prudent example to protect children worldwide - Kennedy stated.

The decision does not mean a ban on thimerosal-containing vaccines, but insurance companies are no longer obliged to cover their cost, which may complicate access to vaccinations in remote areas where multi-dose vials are used.

Despite dozens of studies confirming the safety of thimerosal, anti-vaccine activists continue to claim its "toxicity."

In the USA, COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for children and pregnant women