John F. Kennedy's granddaughter battles terminal form of blood cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Tatiana Schlossberg, 35, granddaughter of US President John F. Kennedy, has announced a terminal form of blood cancer. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2025, and doctors have given her less than a year to live.

John F. Kennedy's granddaughter battles terminal form of blood cancer

The granddaughter of the famous US President John F. Kennedy, 35-year-old Tatiana Schlossberg, is battling a terminal form of blood cancer. This was reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

Tatiana Schlossberg spoke about her situation on the 62nd anniversary of her grandfather's assassination in Dallas, noting that she has less than a year to live.

"I couldn't believe it was happening to me," she wrote.

The day before, I swam a mile in the pool while nine months pregnant. I didn't feel sick. In fact, I was one of the healthiest people I knew.

- the post reads.

It is noted that in May 2025, Tatiana Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia - a rare and rapidly progressing form of blood cancer - shortly after the birth of her second child in New York. Since then, she has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy, two bone marrow transplants, and participated in two clinical trials.

During the last clinical trial, the doctor said he could keep me alive, maybe for another year.

- Tatiana Schlossberg wrote.

She also said that her treatment coincided with the nomination and approval of her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as US Secretary of Health. She described him as "mostly a source of embarrassment for me and my immediate family."

Tatiana Schlossberg is the second child of Caroline Kennedy, the 67-year-old former US ambassador to Australia and Japan and daughter of John F. Kennedy. She mentioned the numerous misfortunes that have befallen the family.

All my life I tried to be good - a good student, sister, daughter, to protect my mother and never upset her. Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family's life, and there is nothing I can do about it.

- Tatiana Schlossberg added.

According to her, she has a son whom she loves more than anything, and a newborn child to take care of.

Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series21.10.25, 14:00 • 68662 views

