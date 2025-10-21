Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series

michaelfassbender.org

Netflix has ordered a drama series about the Kennedy family, with Michael Fassbender set to play Joseph Kennedy Sr., UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

Netflix and Chernin Entertainment have reportedly greenlit a drama series about the life of the influential Kennedy family.

The series, titled "Kennedy," is based on Fredrik Logevall's book "JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956." Michael Fassbender will play the head of the Kennedy family, Joseph Kennedy Sr. Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season.

News of the series comes almost two years after Variety exclusively reported on the series' development at the streaming service. At the time, sources said Netflix viewed the series as an American version of "The Crown," which would chronicle the Kennedy family's rise to the pinnacle of American politics over several seasons.

Plot

The official logline for the series states: ""Kennedy" uncovers the intimate lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history and helped create the world we live in today. Set in the 1930s, the first season chronicles the incredible rise of Joe (Fassbender) and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his 'golden boy' older brother."

Addition

This is Fassbender's second major television role in recent years. He is also starring in the Paramount+ Premium series "The Agency," which is currently preparing for its second season. Fassbender is best known for his film work, having starred in films such as "12 Years a Slave" and "Steve Jobs," both of which earned him Academy Award nominations, as well as "Inglourious Basterds," "Shame," "Frank," and several films in the "Alien" and "X-Men" franchises.

Fassbender "advertised" Craig for the role of Bond instead of himself