Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
11:29 AM • 2012 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 25319 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 25034 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 27988 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 43836 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 45546 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 42880 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 66807 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69581 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63683 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.1m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 22281 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 20472 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 16838 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 5158 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 8378 views
Publications
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 4870 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 16955 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 20579 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 25308 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 66434 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Emmanuel Macron
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Denmark
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 56 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 66434 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 31107 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 46873 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 98290 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
MiG-31
Facebook
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

As a result of an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia, two people were injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. Explosions occurred amid an air raid alert, with a threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.

Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

As a result of another enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, two people are known to have been injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Preliminarily, two people were injured

- Fedorov wrote.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Telegram
Zaporizhzhia