Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia, two people were injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. Explosions occurred amid an air raid alert, with a threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.
Preliminarily, two people were injured
Recall
In the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.