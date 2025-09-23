Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

As a result of another enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, two people are known to have been injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Preliminarily, two people were injured - Fedorov wrote.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.