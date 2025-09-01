$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Over half of Ukrainians are vulnerable to disinformation, almost 40% do not fact-check information - poll

Kyiv • UNN

Over 50% of Ukrainians were found to be vulnerable to disinformation, and almost 40% never verify its accuracy. Only 18% of respondents always do so, according to a poll by the Rating group.

More than 50% of Ukrainians were found to be vulnerable to disinformation, and almost 40% of respondents never check the reliability of information. Another 18% always do so, reports UNN with reference to a survey by the sociological group "Rating".

Details

According to the survey, this happens relatively more often among Russian-speaking or bilingual respondents, residents of frontline territories, as well as representatives of less affluent and less educated categories.

People aged 18 to 29, people with higher education, as well as military personnel and veterans, more often check the reliability of information.

35% of respondents believe that it is easy or rather easy for them to distinguish true information from lies in the media. Another 28% believe that it is difficult or rather difficult for them to do so.

34% of respondents rely on their own intuition and life experience, and another 25% compare information with several authoritative sources.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that more than 70% of Ukrainians agree to a ceasefire only under international security guarantees.

At the same time, according to the sociological group "Rating", 52% of respondents use Telegram to receive information. YouTube and Facebook are next in popularity.

