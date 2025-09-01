Over half of Ukrainians are vulnerable to disinformation, almost 40% do not fact-check information - poll

More than 50% of Ukrainians were found to be vulnerable to disinformation, and almost 40% of respondents never check the reliability of information. Another 18% always do so, reports UNN with reference to a survey by the sociological group "Rating".

According to the survey, this happens relatively more often among Russian-speaking or bilingual respondents, residents of frontline territories, as well as representatives of less affluent and less educated categories.

People aged 18 to 29, people with higher education, as well as military personnel and veterans, more often check the reliability of information.

35% of respondents believe that it is easy or rather easy for them to distinguish true information from lies in the media. Another 28% believe that it is difficult or rather difficult for them to do so.

34% of respondents rely on their own intuition and life experience, and another 25% compare information with several authoritative sources.

At the same time, according to the sociological group "Rating", 52% of respondents use Telegram to receive information. YouTube and Facebook are next in popularity.