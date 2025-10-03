In Poltava, after a massive Russian attack, some schools switched to online learning

In Poltava, some schools switched to online learning today due to the consequences of a massive Russian attack. This was reported by the acting mayor of Poltava and secretary of the Poltava City Council, Kateryna Yamshchykova, on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Poltava community was under a combined attack by Russians all night! We have damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings in different parts of the community. All necessary services and departments of the city council are involved in eliminating the consequences. We continue to record the consequences," Yamshchykova wrote.

According to her, as of now, there have been no appeals to medical institutions.

Some schools switched to online learning today - Yamshchykova added.

At the same time, the official indicated that "not a single school in the Poltava community was damaged, there are no power outages."

In addition, she reported that due to an emergency situation on the power grid of public transport and external lighting lines, traffic on the cobblestone street, Nebesna Sotnya Street, is completely blocked.

Addition

Acting head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut reported that Poltava region was massively attacked by Russian troops tonight, there were hits, and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.