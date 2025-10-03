In Poltava, after a massive Russian attack, some schools switched to online learning

$41.220.08
07:29 AM • 1134 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 2510 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 6532 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 13892 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 28468 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 51454 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42561 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31593 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 30158 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28693 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Popular news
SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of UkrainePhotoOctober 2, 10:18 PM • 14040 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv regionOctober 3, 12:36 AM • 19021 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 15229 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhoto03:34 AM • 7682 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 14410 views
Publications
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 14419 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 37241 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 45458 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 46853 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 58473 views
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 20287 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 63591 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 71364 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 52246 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 54595 views
In Poltava, after a massive Russian attack, some schools switched to online learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

Some schools in Poltava have switched to online learning due to the consequences of a massive Russian attack, which damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. No schools were damaged, but traffic is blocked due to a power grid failure.

In Poltava, after a massive Russian attack, some schools switched to online learning

In Poltava, some schools switched to online learning today due to the consequences of a massive Russian attack. This was reported by the acting mayor of Poltava and secretary of the Poltava City Council, Kateryna Yamshchykova, on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Poltava community was under a combined attack by Russians all night! We have damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings in different parts of the community. All necessary services and departments of the city council are involved in eliminating the consequences. We continue to record the consequences," Yamshchykova wrote.

According to her, as of now, there have been no appeals to medical institutions.

Some schools switched to online learning today

- Yamshchykova added.

At the same time, the official indicated that "not a single school in the Poltava community was damaged, there are no power outages."

In addition, she reported that due to an emergency situation on the power grid of public transport and external lighting lines, traffic on the cobblestone street, Nebesna Sotnya Street, is completely blocked.

Addition

Acting head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut reported that Poltava region was massively attacked by Russian troops tonight, there were hits, and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation
Electricity
Telegram
Poltava