A spy who reported the coordinates of air defense systems to the enemy was imprisoned in Kharkiv

A Kharkiv resident was sentenced to 5 years in prison for transmitting data on the operation of Ukrainian air defense via Telegram. During air raids, the man observed the actions of defense forces and marked them on a map, after which he sent the information to an interlocutor. The enemy could have used the obtained data to strike at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

With the public prosecution maintained by the prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 42-year-old man was found guilty of disseminating information about the movement, relocation, and deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment.

Prosecutors proved that a resident of Kharkiv, during air raids, went out onto the balcony of his apartment, located on the outskirts of the city, and observed the work of Ukrainian air defense.

He sent the received information to an interlocutor via the Telegram messenger in the form of Google Maps screenshots with marked locations. It is likely that the enemy could have used this intelligence data for UAV strikes and the use of guided aerial bombs against the positions of the Defense Forces. - the report says.

It is noted that the man was awaiting the verdict in custody.

Recall

The SBU detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing coordinates for a missile strike on the defense and critical infrastructure of Myrhorod. The perpetrator searched for energy facilities and locations of defense forces, transmitting data to his handler via Telegram.

In Khmelnytskyi region, an FSB agent was detained who was adjusting missile and Shahed drone strikes on defense factories in western Ukraine