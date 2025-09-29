In Khmelnytskyi region, an FSB agent was detained who was adjusting missile and Shahed drone strikes on defense factories in western Ukraine

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who collected coordinates of military facilities and defense complex factories in western Ukraine for combined enemy attacks with kamikaze drones and missiles. The perpetrator was detained when he tried to film the next potential target. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service detained another Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi region. The perpetrator collected coordinates of local military facilities and defense factories, which the enemy was preparing to attack with combined drone and missile strikes. – reported the SBU.

The investigation established that the FSB agent was a local handyman from Khmelnytskyi region. He came to the attention of Russian special services after looking for "side jobs" in Telegram channels. To collect data, the traitor used everyday conversations with acquaintances, and also independently conducted reconnaissance: he photographed strategic objects and marked their coordinates on Google Maps.

SBU cyber specialists documented his subversive activities step by step. During the search, the detainee's phone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy was seized.

He has currently been notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure – detention without the right to bail. The traitor faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

