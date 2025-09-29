$41.480.01
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
In Khmelnytskyi region, an FSB agent was detained who was adjusting missile and Shahed drone strikes on defense factories in western Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

The SBU detained a Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi region who was collecting coordinates of military facilities and defense factories for combined enemy attacks. The perpetrator, a local handyman, photographed strategic objects and marked their coordinates on Google Maps.

In Khmelnytskyi region, an FSB agent was detained who was adjusting missile and Shahed drone strikes on defense factories in western Ukraine

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who collected coordinates of military facilities and defense complex factories in western Ukraine for combined enemy attacks with kamikaze drones and missiles. The perpetrator was detained when he tried to film the next potential target. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service detained another Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi region. The perpetrator collected coordinates of local military facilities and defense factories, which the enemy was preparing to attack with combined drone and missile strikes.

– reported the SBU.

The investigation established that the FSB agent was a local handyman from Khmelnytskyi region. He came to the attention of Russian special services after looking for "side jobs" in Telegram channels. To collect data, the traitor used everyday conversations with acquaintances, and also independently conducted reconnaissance: he photographed strategic objects and marked their coordinates on Google Maps.

Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel27.09.25, 01:52 • 25853 views

SBU cyber specialists documented his subversive activities step by step. During the search, the detainee's phone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy was seized.

He has currently been notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure – detention without the right to bail. The traitor faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detained an agent who helped Russia prepare a new offensive on Kharkiv region25.09.25, 23:42 • 8279 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine