Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented the escape from Ukraine of an FSB agent who operated in Odesa. The perpetrator adjusted Russian attacks on the city and recruited military personnel of the Defense Forces for the Russian special service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

It is noted that the suspect was detained on the eve of her departure to the EU, from where she planned to get to Russia. She already had the corresponding bus tickets with her.

According to the case materials, the enemy agent turned out to be a 52-year-old associate professor of a local university. The woman came into the sight of the Rashists when she called for the capture of Odesa region in the banned social network "VKontakte" - the post says.

According to the SBU, in exchange for cooperation, the occupiers promised her a position as a lecturer at the Department of Russian Literature at a Moscow university.

One of her main tasks in Ukraine was to identify temporary deployment points of the Defense Forces in Odesa.

First of all, the enemy was interested in operational airfields with combat helicopters and warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces.

To collect intelligence, the agent tried to "gain the trust" of Ukrainian soldiers who lived nearby. Subsequently, she was tasked with recruiting them into her own network of informants, through which the FSB planned to spy on the defenders of the southern region "from the inside" - reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

SBU officers thwarted the occupiers' plans and detained the agent. During searches, her smartphone and tablet with prepared "reports" for the FSB were seized.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained an "Ukrenergo" employee who transmitted official information, including data on the location of a hidden protected center, to a representative of the Russian special services. The perpetrator was charged with treason, which provides for life imprisonment.

Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson