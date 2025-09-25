SBU detained an agent who helped Russia prepare a new offensive on Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv region, who, on the enemy's orders, spied on the positions of the Defense Forces in one of the most important sectors of the front – Izyum. The perpetrator collected data on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and transmitted it to the enemy to prepare an offensive. The agent was exposed, she is in custody, and faces life imprisonment. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to available data, the Rashists planned to use information from this spotter to prepare offensive operations and break through the line of combat contact.

As the investigation established, the tasks of the occupiers were carried out by a 23-year-old local unemployed woman who came to the attention of the enemy during the temporary occupation of the community at the beginning of the full-scale war.

In May of this year, Russian special services re-established contact with her and, in exchange for "easy money," tasked her with collecting data on the basing points of Ukrainian troops near the front line. For this, the suspect walked around the area and tried to covertly record objects where, in her opinion, units of the Defense Forces were stationed. - reports the SBU.

It is noted that as a "cover," the agent used the legend that she was "visiting relatives" living in the combat zone.

SBU officers detained the suspect and seized her smartphone with screenshots of Google Maps, where she marked potential "targets" for Rashist attacks.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

