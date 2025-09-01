Telegram leads among news sources for Ukrainians - survey
Kyiv • UNN
The Telegram messenger remains the main source of information for Ukrainians, read by 52% of respondents. YouTube and Facebook rank second and third, respectively.
The main means of obtaining information about current events for Ukrainians remains the Telegram messenger. This is reported by UNN with reference to survey data from the sociological group "Rating".
The survey was conducted from August 1 to August 13, 2025. It involved 2000 respondents aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Telegram channels are read constantly or frequently (4 to 5 days a week) by 52% of respondents.
YouTube ranks second in popularity (32% watch constantly or frequently), and Facebook is in third place (28%).
25% of respondents constantly or frequently watch the telethon "United News" or chats on Viber. At the same time, 84% do not read newspapers and magazines for information.
Another 75% do not trust radio, 69% - regional media, 67% - regional online media, 66% - international online media.
