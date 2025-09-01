$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
Telegram leads among news sources for Ukrainians - survey

Kyiv • UNN

The Telegram messenger remains the main source of information for Ukrainians, read by 52% of respondents. YouTube and Facebook rank second and third, respectively.

Telegram leads among news sources for Ukrainians - survey

The main means of obtaining information about current events for Ukrainians remains the Telegram messenger. This is reported by UNN with reference to survey data from the sociological group "Rating".

Details

The survey was conducted from August 1 to August 13, 2025. It involved 2000 respondents aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Telegram channels are read constantly or frequently (4 to 5 days a week) by 52% of respondents.

YouTube ranks second in popularity (32% watch constantly or frequently), and Facebook is in third place (28%).

25% of respondents constantly or frequently watch the telethon "United News" or chats on Viber. At the same time, 84% do not read newspapers and magazines for information.

Another 75% do not trust radio, 69% - regional media, 67% - regional online media, 66% - international online media.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that over 70% of Ukrainians agree to a ceasefire only if there are international security guarantees.

Yevhen Ustimenko

