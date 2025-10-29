Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, decided to sue The Washington Post over the quote "Putin outplayed everyone again." He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

On October 18, the newspaper's website published an article about a telephone conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in which Dmitriev was attributed the words: "The result of the tour of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in one sentence - Putin outplayed everyone again." The newspaper itself referred to Dmitriev's publication on Telegram, where he reposted a publication with similar words.

In response, Dmitriev began to demand retractions and apologies from the newspaper, and also went to court. Initially, the newspaper did not correct the publication, but later a clarification appeared on the publication's website.

However, Dmitriev still found this insufficient: he demanded corrections in the printed version of this publication.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev "a Russian propagandist." This happened during an interview with American media after sanctions were imposed on Russian companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".