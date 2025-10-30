$42.080.01
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
06:13 AM • 9696 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
01:44 AM • 20850 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 40979 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 42424 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 41828 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85789 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43699 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 75663 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 31559 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusives
Russian special services use Telegram to recruit saboteurs in Europe - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Russian special services recruit users through pro-Russian Telegram channels to carry out minor acts of sabotage in European countries. This creates a network of low-cost agents of influence to pressure public safety in the EU.

Russian special services use Telegram to recruit saboteurs in Europe - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian special services use Telegram to quickly find perpetrators for minor acts of sabotage in European countries. Through pro-Russian channels, users are recruited, offered "one-time tasks" for a small fee. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Russian media resources deliberately "pull" audiences from other social networks into Telegram to target propaganda and recruit users to perform "one-time" operations.

- the message says.

Recruitment takes place through pro-Russian channels with a large audience, where loyal users are "filtered" into private chats and entrusted with tasks for a small reward.

This is how a "pool" of contacts for quick assignments is formed, which complicates the identification of the customer and transfers the risks to the performer.

The goal is to create a network of low-cost agents of influence capable of performing minor but resonant actions to create pressure on public safety in the EU and discredit support for Ukraine.

- added the CCD.

The Center previously reported on the global deployment by the Kremlin of recruitment chains under the guise of "cooperation" and "employment," particularly in Africa and Latin America.

"Roskomnadzor" will receive new equipment to expand the digital censorship system, which will allow tracking user behavior and implementing targeted blocking. This will provide tools for selective surveillance, blocking specific users or individual requests, making restrictions invisible to others.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Telegram
European Union
Africa
Europe
Ukraine