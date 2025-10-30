Russian special services use Telegram to recruit saboteurs in Europe - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian special services use Telegram to quickly find perpetrators for minor acts of sabotage in European countries. Through pro-Russian channels, users are recruited, offered "one-time tasks" for a small fee. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Russian media resources deliberately "pull" audiences from other social networks into Telegram to target propaganda and recruit users to perform "one-time" operations. - the message says.

Recruitment takes place through pro-Russian channels with a large audience, where loyal users are "filtered" into private chats and entrusted with tasks for a small reward.

This is how a "pool" of contacts for quick assignments is formed, which complicates the identification of the customer and transfers the risks to the performer.

The goal is to create a network of low-cost agents of influence capable of performing minor but resonant actions to create pressure on public safety in the EU and discredit support for Ukraine. - added the CCD.

The Center previously reported on the global deployment by the Kremlin of recruitment chains under the guise of "cooperation" and "employment," particularly in Africa and Latin America.

