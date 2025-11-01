Kremlin tightens digital control: Russians to be deprived of the right to consent to personal data processing

The head of "Roskomnadzor" Andriy Lipov proposed to cancel the requirement for citizens to obtain consent for the processing of their personal data, which will allow Russia to collect, store and transfer personal information of citizens without their knowledge. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

The head of "Roskomnadzor" Andriy Lipov proposed to cancel the requirement for citizens to obtain consent for the processing of their personal data. According to him, this practice is "outdated" and should be replaced by "industry standards" that will allow companies to use data without user permission. In fact, this means that the state will be able to collect, store and transfer personal information of citizens without their knowledge. - the message says.

It is noted that such initiatives indicate an increase in digital control and the authorities' desire to completely subordinate the private lives of Russians to state interests, creating a system in which a citizen has no right to any privacy.

