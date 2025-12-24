$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 13773 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 17462 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 13410 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 19266 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 26364 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 17384 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 19013 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35266 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50821 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 70160 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed
Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - media
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 13773 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 19266 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 26365 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
China bans intimate photos in private chats: violators face imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Starting January 1, 2026, China will ban the dissemination of explicit content in private online messages, including sexting. Violators face fines of up to $700 and imprisonment, and group administrators are responsible for removing such content.

China bans intimate photos in private chats: violators face imprisonment
Photo: AP

The Communist Party of China has declared war on "indecency" in the digital space. From January 1, 2026, the dissemination of explicit content in private online messages will be punishable not only by a fine but also by imprisonment. The new rules turn intimate correspondence into a legal and moral crime against the state. This is reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The new norms give law enforcement agencies the right to interfere in personal communication on WeChat and QQ platforms. Any "indecent" content, including consensual sexting, is prohibited. Beijing argues that this fills "regulatory gaps" and fights for "socialist morality."

This raises concerns about whether this could lead to government interference in people's private lives 

– says Rose Luqiu, an expert on the Chinese internet.

Fines and arrests for sending photos

Penalties for violating the "clean online environment" have been significantly tightened:

  • Arrest: 10 to 15 days for distributing obscene materials.
    • Fine: the amount has increased to 700 US dollars (previously about 420 dollars).
      • Administrator responsibility: group leaders in messengers are now officially obliged to remove explicit content, otherwise they face imprisonment.

        From protecting women to total control

        The impetus for the changes was the scandal with the Telegram group "MaskPark", where more than 100,000 men distributed intimate photos of women without their consent. However, human rights activists note that instead of protecting women's rights, the authorities are using this as a pretext to strengthen censorship. In recent years, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has actively restricted feminist activism, and the new law allows any intimate content to be interpreted as a "threat to morality."

        In Russia, they will fine for distributing films that "discredit traditional values"

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Russian propaganda
        Social network
        Film
        Telegram
        The Washington Post
        Beijing
        Xi Jinping