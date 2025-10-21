Another tool for censorship and surveillance of citizens: what is the danger of the Russian Telegram messenger client called Telega

In the Russian Federation, an unofficial client of the Telegram messenger called Telega is being promoted. It allegedly allows bypassing call blocking, but in reality, it collects users' personal data, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

This application runs on the infrastructure of VK and the state messenger MAX. This IT product is fully controlled by the Russian government and integrated into the state digital control system, the CPD stated.

They added that the Russian authorities gain the ability to censor the Telega network, as well as track correspondence and collect users' personal data.

These include IP addresses, phone numbers, session times, and call metadata.

Also, a service API key for VK and a "blacklist" function for channels, which can be activated remotely, were found in the application's code. This means it is another tool for censorship and surveillance of citizens - stated the CPD.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also added that under the guise of "bypassing censorship," the Russian authorities are gradually building a "digital concentration camp," where an attempt to maintain privacy can become a trap.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are demanding that schoolchildren install the Russian state messenger MAX.