12:57 PM • 512 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 5890 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13673 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16431 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16646 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17429 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16134 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15004 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30588 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20548 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Another tool for censorship and surveillance of citizens: what is the danger of the Russian Telegram messenger client called Telega

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

The unofficial Telegram client called Telega, promoted in Russia, allows bypassing call blocking, but in reality, it collects users' personal data. The application runs on the infrastructure of VK and the state messenger MAX, both fully controlled by the Russian government.

Another tool for censorship and surveillance of citizens: what is the danger of the Russian Telegram messenger client called Telega

In the Russian Federation, an unofficial client of the Telegram messenger called Telega is being promoted. It allegedly allows bypassing call blocking, but in reality, it collects users' personal data, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

This application runs on the infrastructure of VK and the state messenger MAX. This IT product is fully controlled by the Russian government and integrated into the state digital control system, the CPD stated.

They added that the Russian authorities gain the ability to censor the Telega network, as well as track correspondence and collect users' personal data.

These include IP addresses, phone numbers, session times, and call metadata.

Also, a service API key for VK and a "blacklist" function for channels, which can be activated remotely, were found in the application's code. This means it is another tool for censorship and surveillance of citizens

- stated the CPD.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also added that under the guise of "bypassing censorship," the Russian authorities are gradually building a "digital concentration camp," where an attempt to maintain privacy can become a trap.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are demanding that schoolchildren install the Russian state messenger MAX.

Yevhen Ustimenko

