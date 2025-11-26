You can lose control over Android smartphones: what is the danger of the new Sturnus Trojan

Cybersecurity specialists from Google have discovered a new malicious Trojan called Sturnus, which has infected Android devices. In this regard, Google contacted Android Authority, reports UNN.

This virus uses legitimate accessibility features to gain full control over the smartphone. This even allows it to read encrypted chats in WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal messengers.

According to experts, the danger of this virus lies in the fact that it can track user actions in real time and steal passwords when they are entered.

This virus creates fake login screens, which, in turn, are superimposed on real banking applications, thereby forcing users to enter their personal data. This malware can also disguise itself as Android updates or fake system applications in order to discreetly obtain administrator rights.

Later, Android Authority reported that, according to current checks, no applications containing this malicious software have been found on Google Play.

