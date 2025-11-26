You can lose control over Android smartphones: what is the danger of the new Sturnus Trojan

$42.400.03
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:27 AM • 2938 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
07:00 AM • 13231 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 11438 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 11447 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 22907 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 39443 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30307 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28624 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23919 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
Popular news
Witkoff advised Putin's aide Ushakov on how best to talk to Trump about a "peace deal" - BloombergNovember 25, 11:24 PM • 5222 views
Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - ZelenskyyNovember 25, 11:57 PM • 7310 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 20300 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 16071 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD03:33 AM • 14966 views
Publications
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 1906 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
07:00 AM • 13249 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:21 PM • 40171 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
November 25, 10:00 AM • 49128 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 99339 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 20702 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 55521 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 73657 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 74292 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 81188 views
You can lose control over Android smartphones: what is the danger of the new Sturnus Trojan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Google specialists have discovered the Sturnus Trojan, which affects Android devices, using legitimate accessibility features for full control. The virus tracks user actions, steals passwords, and reads encrypted chats in messengers.

You can lose control over Android smartphones: what is the danger of the new Sturnus Trojan

Cybersecurity specialists from Google have discovered a new malicious Trojan called Sturnus, which has infected Android devices. In this regard, Google contacted Android Authority, reports UNN.

Details

This virus uses legitimate accessibility features to gain full control over the smartphone. This even allows it to read encrypted chats in WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal messengers.

According to experts, the danger of this virus lies in the fact that it can track user actions in real time and steal passwords when they are entered.

This virus creates fake login screens, which, in turn, are superimposed on real banking applications, thereby forcing users to enter their personal data. This malware can also disguise itself as Android updates or fake system applications in order to discreetly obtain administrator rights.

Later, Android Authority reported that, according to current checks, no applications containing this malicious software have been found on Google Play.

Recall

Google debunked viral rumors about using Gmail email content to train artificial intelligence models.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Bank card
WhatsApp
Telegram
Signal
Google Play
Google