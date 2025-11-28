Roskomnadzor threatened to completely block WhatsApp in Russia

$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 10982 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 17596 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 15980 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 13780 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 30419 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20431 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17985 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 35254 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19799 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Popular news
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 25072 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 14600 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 28236 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 18499 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody12:34 PM • 6178 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 17601 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 18638 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 30422 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 28368 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 35257 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 23652 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 40868 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 60957 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 93489 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 108401 views
Roskomnadzor threatened to completely block WhatsApp in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Russian Roskomnadzor may block WhatsApp if it fails to comply with local legal requirements. Roskomnadzor accused WhatsApp of failing to comply with Russian requirements for preventing and investigating crimes.

Roskomnadzor threatened to completely block WhatsApp in Russia

Russia may completely block the WhatsApp messenger if it fails to comply with local legislation, news agencies report. The threat intensified after individual calls on WhatsApp and Telegram began to be restricted in August, accusing the platforms of refusing to provide data to law enforcement in cases of fraud and terrorism. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Roskomnadzor again accused WhatsApp of failing to comply with Russian requirements for preventing and investigating crimes.

The Kremlin officially admitted: mobile internet shutdown in Russia is state policy – CPD20.11.25, 17:31 • 3811 views

If the messenger continues to not comply with Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked

- the regulator is quoted by the Interfax news agency.

In response, WhatsApp accused Moscow of trying to deprive millions of Russians of access to secure communication. At the same time, the Russian authorities are promoting the state messenger MAX, which critics call a potential tool for tracking users, although state media reject these claims.

Mass internet outages reached Moscow: residents complain about loss of connection - CPD28.11.25, 16:37 • 1558 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
WhatsApp
Telegram
Reuters