Roskomnadzor threatened to completely block WhatsApp in Russia

Russia may completely block the WhatsApp messenger if it fails to comply with local legislation, news agencies report. The threat intensified after individual calls on WhatsApp and Telegram began to be restricted in August, accusing the platforms of refusing to provide data to law enforcement in cases of fraud and terrorism. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Roskomnadzor again accused WhatsApp of failing to comply with Russian requirements for preventing and investigating crimes.

If the messenger continues to not comply with Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked - the regulator is quoted by the Interfax news agency.

In response, WhatsApp accused Moscow of trying to deprive millions of Russians of access to secure communication. At the same time, the Russian authorities are promoting the state messenger MAX, which critics call a potential tool for tracking users, although state media reject these claims.

